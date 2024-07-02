Rajasthan Government Overhauls Bureaucracy with Key IAS Officer Transfers

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred six IAS officers, including the state's chief electoral officer, officials confirmed.

Praveen Gupta, previously the chief electoral officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), according to transfer orders issued by the Department of Personnel.

Sandeep Verma, who served as the additional chief secretary of the PWD, will now lead the Rajasthan State Warehousing Corporation as its CMD. Meanwhile, Naveen Mahajan, the former CMD of the warehousing corporation, has been named as the new chief electoral officer. Rohit Gupta, who was awaiting posting orders, has been appointed as the commissioner of industries and CSR and the Bureau of Investment Promotion. Prakash Chandra Sharma, previously with the Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (RUDSICO) and the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP), has been transferred to the chief minister's office as the CM's Officer on Special Duty. Furthermore, Himanshu Gupta, the commissioner of industries and CSR and the head of the Bureau of Investment Promotion, will now serve as the MD of the rural non-farm development agency (RUDA), the officials disclosed.