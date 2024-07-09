Live
- ‘Elated’ Gautam Gambhir thanks Jay Shah following his appointment as head coach
- K’taka govt wants to change Ramanagara’s name as it has ‘Ram’ in it: BJP
- Rajasthan govt should act tough against illegal mining: Sachin Pilot
- Manipur tribals' body call 12-hr shut down to protest arrest of 5 village volunteers
- WhatsApp's new feature to help users stay safe in group messaging
- MP court sends terror suspect Faizan Sheikh to 14 days judicial custody
- Amarwara bypoll: A battle of prestige for BJP & Congress
- Trump vows to stop outsourcing, if elected President
- Jay Shah sends farewell message to Dravid as Gambhir is appointed as head coach
- ED uncovers scams involving Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's close associates: Sources
Just In
Rajasthan govt should act tough against illegal mining: Sachin Pilot
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the state government should act tough against illegal mining.
Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that the state government should act tough against illegal mining.
“The confidence level of the criminal gets a boost if the government and administration sit with folded hands and do not take any action. Such incidents break the morale of the people,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.
He also visited the residence of the head constable who was killed by the tractor of the sand mafia to offer condolences.
“The deceased used to work with the Police Department. The morale of the entire police force will be low. The government must take immediate action against the illegal mining,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.
On the Kathua attack, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that such attacks are increasing while the Central government has claimed that everything is under control in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The government has claimed, in the House, that everything is fine and the situation is under control in J&K. However, our youth are being martyred there. The government must answer on the situation of J&K,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.
He said that the situation in J&K is very serious and the Central government must clarify over its security situation.