Rajasthan panel stays arrest warrant against Salman Khan in pan masala case

Jaipur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received interim relief from the (Rajasthan) State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which on Friday stayed the issuance of an arrest warrant against him until a previously issued bailable warrant is duly served.

The order was passed while hearing a revision petition filed by Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan, challenging proceedings initiated by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur II.

During the hearing, Salman Khan’s counsel argued that the district commission had issued a bailable warrant without first issuing a summons and was now moving towards issuing an arrest warrant.

Taking note of this, the State Consumer Commission directed the district commission not to issue any arrest warrant until the bailable warrant is properly served.

Counsel for Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan further submitted that no contempt of court had been committed.

They stated that the district commission had earlier directed that no promotion or advertising be carried out until a reply was filed, and that the reply was submitted on January 15.

The defence also argued that Salman Khan is not endorsing pan masala, but is instead appearing in an advertisement for silver-coated cardamom, which does not violate the commission’s interim order.

An application seeking cancellation of the bailable warrant is currently pending before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The State Commission directed that this application be heard and decided at the earliest.

Salman Khan was scheduled to appear before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Jaipur II, after its chairman, Gyarsilal Meena, issued a bailable warrant on Friday while hearing a contempt petition filed by complainant Yogendra Singh.

The contempt petition alleged that despite an interim stay order issued on January 6, 2026, prohibiting promotion and advertising, Rajshree Pan Masala and its brand ambassador Salman Khan continued to run allegedly misleading advertisements for “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala”.

The complainant further claimed that a signboard carrying the advertisement was installed on January 9 near Nayapura Stadium in Kota, in violation of the commission’s directions.



