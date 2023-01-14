  • Menu
Rajasthan shivers amid cold wave

Jaipur: Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a major drop in the minimum temperature on Saturday amidst an ongoing cold wave in the desert state

Fatehpur was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu (-0.7 degree) and Bikaner (1.1 degree).

The Met Department has issued cold wave warnings in Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar, Sikar and Pilani.

While Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 2.5 degrees, Jaisalmer logged 3.9 degrees.

Till Friday, Churu had recorded a minimum of 8.2 degrees, which plunged to -0.7 on Saturday.

Similarly in Fatehpur, the temperature dropped from 7.5 degrees to -3.5.

By Friday afternoon, a cold wave effect was underway in the entire north-eastern Rajasthan.

In many districts including Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Sikar, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Dausa, strong cold winds blew, due to which the minimum temperature fell in these cities.

