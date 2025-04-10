  • Menu
Rajasthan sizzles at 46.4 deg Celsius

Rajasthan sizzles at 46.4 deg Celsius
New Delhi: Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan, and Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest minimum temperature in April in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rajasthan's Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state over the last 24 hours at 46.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to the Meteorological Centre Jaipur, the period of severe heat wave in the state is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

