Rajasthan To Impose Fines For Not Wearing Masks In Public Amid Pandemic

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place.

The government notification said that a shopkeeper will also be fined if he is found selling an item to a person not wearing face mask or face cover.

Fine of Rs 200 will be imposed if any person sitting in public place or spitting after chewing any paan, tobacco, gutka or other non-tobacco items, while a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed if any person is found consuming liquor in public place.

Any person found consuming paan, gutka or tobacco in a public place will be penalised with Rs 200. Fine of Rs 500 will be imposed if a shopkeeper is found selling liquor, paan, gutka or tobacco and not ensuring social distancing or permitting more than five persons in the shop/counter.

Any person not maintaining social distancing (minimum six feet from the other person) in public place will be penalised with Rs 100 and organising any marriage-related function or gathering without prior information will invite a fine of Rs 5,000.