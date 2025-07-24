Rajasthan tops the nation in major mineral block auctions

Jaipur: Rajasthan has achieved a historic milestone in the mining sector, emerging as the top state in the country in the auction of major mineral blocks.

According to the auction provisions notified by the Central government in 2016, a total of 500 major mineral blocks have been allotted across India so far, out of which 103 - more than 20 per cent - have been allotted in Rajasthan alone.

Remarkably, 64 of these were auctioned in the last 18 months during the current government’s tenure.

The state government is now actively working to bring these blocks into operation to boost investment, revenue generation, and employment opportunities.

In line with the Chief Minister's vision, the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal mining. The Mines Department has implemented a transparent and effective mechanism for exploration, block delineation, and timely auctions.

Within three months of the new government assuming office, 15 blocks were auctioned via the MSTC portal, followed by a record 34 blocks in 2024-25.

As of July 2025, 15 more blocks have already been auctioned, with the process for another 12 currently underway.

Rajasthan has also recorded a sharp rise in royalty revenue, collecting Rs 9,228 crore in 2024-2025, 24 per cent more than the previous year, said officials.

To fast-track the operationalisation of auctioned blocks, the Mines Department has launched a coordination platform in July involving key departments such as Revenue, Forest and Environment, the Indian Bureau of Mines, and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

A Post-Auction Facilitation Cell has also been set up to streamline administrative approvals. The department has set a target to operationalise 10 new mines by November-December this year.

Rajasthan’s auction model has also received national acclaim for its transparency and effectiveness.

In January, the Union Ministry of Mines awarded Rajasthan the first prize for its outstanding performance in mineral block auctions at the Third Conference of State Mining Ministers held in Konark, Odisha.

To date, 77 mining leases and 26 composite licenses have been issued, covering minerals like limestone (75 blocks), iron ore (11), base metals (5), manganese (3), gold (2), siliceous earth (4), potash (2), and garnet (1).

With these developments, Rajasthan is fast emerging as a national leader in responsible and high-impact mining governance.



