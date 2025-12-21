Rajdhani Exp mows down 7 elephants

Nagaon: At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday, officials said.

Five coaches and the train’s engine were also derailed, they said. Initially, all eight elephants were reported to have been killed, though later it was said that one of them was found injured.

No passengers were injured in the accident, which occurred at 2.17 am, the officials said.

Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam said the accident in Changjurai village was occurred due to heavy fog in the area. “Autopsy of the seven dead jumbos is underway, and treatment is on for the injured one by local veterinary doctors.

Cremation will be done near the accident site. Legal formalities are being followed,” he said. NFR chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the accident took place in the Jamunamukh- Kampur section under the Lumding division.