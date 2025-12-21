  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Rajdhani Exp mows down 7 elephants

  • Created On:  21 Dec 2025 10:05 AM IST
Rajdhani Exp mows down 7 elephants
X
Train engine and five coaches derail in Assam

Nagaon: At least seven elephants were killed, and one was injured after a herd of jumbos was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday, officials said.

Five coaches and the train’s engine were also derailed, they said. Initially, all eight elephants were reported to have been killed, though later it was said that one of them was found injured.

No passengers were injured in the accident, which occurred at 2.17 am, the officials said.

Nagaon divisional forest officer Suhash Kadam said the accident in Changjurai village was occurred due to heavy fog in the area. “Autopsy of the seven dead jumbos is underway, and treatment is on for the injured one by local veterinary doctors.

Cremation will be done near the accident site. Legal formalities are being followed,” he said. NFR chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the accident took place in the Jamunamukh- Kampur section under the Lumding division.

Tags

Elephant Train AccidentAssam Wildlife TragedyRajdhani Express DerailmentHojai District IncidentHuman–Wildlife Conflict
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

Nine suspected foreign nationals, including children, booked for illegal stay

National News

More
Share it
X