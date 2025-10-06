Rajinikanth Visits Badrinath Dham Ahead of Winter Closure

Rajinikanth is currently on a divine intervention. Yes, the Superstar made a spiritual visit to Badrinath Dham on Monday, October 6, offering prayers to Lord Badri Vishal before the temple’s annual winter closure.

Welcomed by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Rajinikanth received prasad and a tulsi garland as he climbed the temple premises. Photographs from the visit show the actor dressed in a warm sweater, reflecting the chilly Himalayan weather.

His pilgrimage comes at a time when the temple portals are scheduled to close for winter on November 25 at 2:56 PM. The closure signals an end to the annual pilgrimage season, during which devotees from across the country visit Badrinath before paths become inaccessible due to snow.

Meanwhile, prior to his Badrinath visit, Rajinikanth was also spotted in Rishikesh, where he walked in white kurta and dhoti and shared a simple roadside meal, a moment captured by local onlookers.









On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, alongside stars like Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj,