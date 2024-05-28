Rajkot Tragedy: 7 officials suspended

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Monday suspended seven officials in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 28 lives. It was found that there was "gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals," the government stated.



State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the officials were suspended based on the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team. The police have also taken some people into custody and 17 teams have been formed to arrest others involved, the minister added. The process to complete the DNA verification of the victims is underway, and the families will be contacted soon, hopefully by Monday evening, the Home Minister added.

