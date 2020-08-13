Rajnath launches locally made military equipment

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has launched Konkurs Missile test equipment and Konkurs launcher test equipment on Thursday.

This equipment have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as earlier these products were being imported from Russia.

The two products were launched as a part of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" week being celebrated from August 7 to 14 and were virtually launched by Defence Minister from New Delhi in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary (Defence) Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) , Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Directors, CVO and senior officials present at Hyderabad.

The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment (KMTE) is designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs - M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

Konkurs launcher test equipment (KLTE) is designed and developed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs – M Missile Launchers. The realization of this indigenous equipment will take forward the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Abhiyan initiated by the Government of India and would lead to substantial foreign exchange saving for the country in the future.