Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges constructed by BRO to nation

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, through video-conferencing on Monday.

He also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army chief MM Naravane and MoS Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion.

Amid the border row with China, India is expediting work on several key projects including on a strategic road linking Darcha in Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh that will criss-cross a number of high-altitude snow-bound passes.

Last week, the defence minister had said that the strategically important Atal Tunnel is dedicated to the armed forces protecting India's borders and those living in the remote terrains."I do not need to explain the importance of this tunnel. Its strategic importance is understood by everyone. It will ensure speedy and faster transportation of rations, weapons and other logistics. It will also help in faster deployment of personnel. Situated on the border of two nations, it is dedicated to those protecting our borders, and those who live in those areas," Singh said at the inaugural ceremony in Manali.