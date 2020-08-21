Rajya Sabha bypoll on Sept 11 for seat left vacant after Amar Singh's death

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the poll date for the Rajya Sabha seat that fell vacant after the demise of Amar Singh. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the EC poll schedule, the date of notification is August 25 and the date of polling is September 11.

Amar Singh passed away on August 1 after a prolonged illness. His term was to end in July 2022. He was elected to the Upper House on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but had later aligned with the BJP.

The bypoll is likely to go uncontested and will increase the numbers of the BJP in the Upper House.

In the recent bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Samajwadi Party leader Beni Prasad Verma, BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad was declared elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Nishad was the lone candidate to file the nomination for the by-election and Monday was the last date for withdrawal of candidature.