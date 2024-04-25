Rajya Sainik Board-Kolkata empowers deceased veteran's daughter with mobility

Kolkata: In keeping with its commitment towards ex-servicemen and their families, the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), Kolkata extended a helping hand to the physically challenged daughter of a deceased veteran by presenting her with a motorised wheelchair.

RSB-Kolkata procured the advanced motorised wheelchair through crowd-funding.

On Tuesday, Col Partha Pratim Barik, secretary, RSB-Kolkata, and Ankur Chaturvedi travelled to Zila Sainik Board (ZSB), Malda, to hand over the motorised wheelchair to Swapna Sarkar, daughter of late ex-Sepoy Sukumar Sarkar and his widow Gita Rani Sarkar. Swapna suffers from locomotor disability and is unable to move around by herself.

The wheelchair holds the promise to change her whole life.

This step by RSB, Kolkata, turned out to be a great morale booster for the family and other ex-servicemen who had gathered at ZSB, Malda, to be part of the event.

"Everybody needs to feel for the soldiers who dedicated the best parts of their lives to the nation, often at great peril. The ex-servicemen should not hesitate to approach the ZSB for the mitigation of any crisis. Wg Cdr Satpal Singh Nain, secretary, ZSB, Malda, is most welcome to approach the RSB for any assistance," Col Barik said while highlighting several efforts being made towards the re-settlement of ex-servicemen.

"We feel privileged to have been able to empower Swapna Sarkar with mobility. We are also happy to have been able to generate awareness among the public about veterans in rural areas," Col Barik added.

RSBs in all states work under the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), Delhi, and are responsible for taking care of the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents.

RSB-Kolkata helps in providing re-settlement to ex-servicemen, children's education, post-retirement documentation, pension-related issues, and provides various grants received from the KSB from time to time. RSB-Kolkata has an adequate liaison with the government and non-government organisations to provide succor to ex-servicemen and their families as and when the need arises.