Ram Mandir inauguration: Maharashtra declares public holiday on Jan 22
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22 -- the day when 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya, an official here said on Friday.
The Centre had earlier announced a half-day holiday for the Central government offices on Monday (January 22), to enable people view the historic ceremony in Ayodhya.
Maharashtra has a lot of celebrations and events lined up all through the auspicious day at Ram Temples and other places in the state, with millions expected to join the festivities at home and outside.
