Ram temple decked up for mega event

Ayodhya: With just two days to go for the consecration ceremony, the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights for the mega event, officials said on Saturday.

The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour or as the locals say, "Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai". Sources in the temple trust said "rich stocks" of flowers have been used for the decoration and special floral designs have been made to deck up the temple for the big day. "These are all natural flowers and due to winter can last longer. So they will remain fresh on the day of the consecration ceremony," sources said.