Ram Temple head priest Mahant dies
Lucknow: Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, died at a hospital here on Wednesday.
The 85-year-old was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) earlier this month after he suffered a brain stroke. "Satendra Das ji, chief Priest of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, breathed his last today. He was admitted in HDU (High Dependency Unit) of neurology ward on February 3 with stroke in critical condition," the hospital said.
The mortal remains of Das were later taken to his residence in Ayodhya. His successor Pradeep Das, told PTI, "We are waiting for all his disciples to arrive. It is expected that he will be given a 'water burial' on Thursday afternoon".
Condoling the demise of Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his entire life was dedicated to the service of Lord Ram. Modi lauded his scholarship in religious texts and rituals, and said Das's invaluable contribution to the country's spiritual and social life will always be remembered. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the death of Das as an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. "The demise of great Ram bhakt and chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tributes! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved disciples and followers to bear this immense loss."