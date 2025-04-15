Rana faces 10-hour NIA questioning daily: Report

New Delhi: The 26/11 mastermind, Tahawwur Rana, is currently being interrogated daily for up to ten hours by National Investigation Agency (NIA) over his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, sources said. Rana was brought to New Delhi on Thursday following his extradition from the United States. The NIA aims to uncover a wider conspiracy behind the attacks, which killed 166 people and injured over 230.

Rana is being held in a high-security cell at the NIA headquarters in Delhi's CGO Complex. According to sources, he has been cooperating with investigators led by Chief Investigating Officer Jaya Roy. So far, Rana has requested a pen, some paper or a notepad, and a Quran—all of which have been provided. He has raised no special food demands and is being given standard meals as per protocol.

As per the sources, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is being held in a high-security cell at the anti-terror agency’s CGO Complex office. He is under constant guard and is being interrogated based on evidence collected during the agency's investigation, including a large number of phone calls with co-conspirator David Coleman Headley.

The Delhi court granted the NIA 18 days of custody, stressing the gravity of the charges and the national security threat they pose. The court also directed medical check-ups every 48 hours and permitted Rana to meet his lawyer, following due legal process and the conditions outlined in the extradition agreement.

Rana faces multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, waging war against India, and planning terrorist acts under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). These charges stem from his alleged involvement with David Coleman Headley, a key figure in the Mumbai attacks who is currently imprisoned in the US.