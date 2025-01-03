  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rare black leopard spotted in Nayagarh

Rare black leopard spotted in Nayagarh
x
Highlights

Bhubaneswar: A rare melanistic leopard with a cub has been spotted in a forest in Nayagarh district of Odisha. The leopard’s images were captured with...

Bhubaneswar: A rare melanistic leopard with a cub has been spotted in a forest in Nayagarh district of Odisha. The leopard’s images were captured with the help of a camera trap installed in the forest.

In a post on X, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said, “A rare melanistic leopard with cub has been sighted in central Odisha, reflecting the region’s incredible biodiversity. These elusive ‘black panthers’ are vital to the ecosystem – protecting their habitat, ensure a thriving wildlife heritage.” He also attached a video and picture of the leopard in the post.

The All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 has revealed that the State has presence of such leopards in three forest divisions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick