Rare black leopard spotted in Nayagarh

Highlights
Bhubaneswar: A rare melanistic leopard with a cub has been spotted in a forest in Nayagarh district of Odisha. The leopard’s images were captured with the help of a camera trap installed in the forest.
In a post on X, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said, “A rare melanistic leopard with cub has been sighted in central Odisha, reflecting the region’s incredible biodiversity. These elusive ‘black panthers’ are vital to the ecosystem – protecting their habitat, ensure a thriving wildlife heritage.” He also attached a video and picture of the leopard in the post.
The All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 has revealed that the State has presence of such leopards in three forest divisions.
