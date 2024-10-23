Rashid Alvi criticises Giriraj Singh's Yatra, says 'this will spread hatred'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Wednesday criticised Union Minister Giriraj Singh's 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' and also slammed BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh for controversial remarks, which he claimed was intended at dividing the two communities on religious lines.

Speaking to IANS, Alvi remarked, "This is not a 'Swabhiman Yatra,' but a yatra to spread hatred. As far as I know, this yatra is not organised by the BJP. Giriraj Singh is conducting it individually, spreading hatred in Bihar."

The Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, led by Giriraj Singh, began on October 18 in Bhagalpur and concluded in Kishanganj on Tuesday.

"Just ahead of Bihar by-elections on November 13, he has added a political angle to the event," he added.

Alvi also took hit out at Araria BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh over stirring row with his controversial statement, while accompanying Giriraj Singh during his march.

Pradeep Singh allegedly issued a warning of sorts of Araria residents that they would have to embrace and stick to Hinduism if they want to live in the city. He also purportedly asked people to get their wards married in the same caste.

The remarks sparked huge backlash from opposition leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who accused the BJP MP of attempting to divide society and incite communal unrest.

Reacting to Pradeep Kumar's statement, Rashid Alvi demanded strict action.

"If someone gives such statements, then strict action should be taken against the individual. Such persons should be jailed, and if the individual is a parliamentarian, they should be removed from their post. The Constitution does not permit such actions, and those who do not respect it cannot be Members of Parliament."

Condemning the statement, Alvi said, "This type of rhetoric incites communal division and hatred within the country . Such individuals cannot be considered patriots, only a traitor would make such a statement."

Earlier, the BJP had distanced itself from Giriraj Singh's yatra, stating that the Union Minister was conducting it in a personal capacity and that the BJP had no involvement in organising the event.