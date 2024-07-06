Live
- NDA constituents scoff at Lalu Yadav's 'weak govt' charge
- Ratna Bhandar reopening date to be decided on July 9
- Austrian Chancellor Nehammer calls PM Modi's upcoming Vienna visit 'special honour'
- AP Telangana Chief Ministers all set to meet in a while
- Olympics-bound Kishore Jena, and Avinash Sable to feature in Paris Diamond League meet
- Manipur tribals’ conditional support to NRC demanded by Meiteis, Nagas
- PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer, discusses India-UK FTA
- Labour govt will reconnect Britain, promises new UK Foreign Secretary
- This symptomless herpes virus can harm newborns, organ transplant & HIV patients
- Flood alert for Pakistan provinces as monsoon season begins
The high-level committee, set up by Odisha government to supervise the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in carrying out inventorisation of valuables including jewellery in the ‘Ratna Bhandar,’ will meet on July 9 to fix the date for reopening of the temple’s treasury.
Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting in Puri on Saturday, Justice Biswanath Rath, who is the chairman of the high-level committee, said, “After examining the available documents and record, it was found that a duplicate key of the Ratna Bhandar is there in the Puri government treasury. So, we have decided to hold another meeting of the panel on July 9 to fix the date for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar.”
As the inner chamber of the treasury has not been opened for several decades, the lock of the door might not be working. An SOP will be prepared with the approval of the government to break the lock in such a situation, Rath said.