Ravinder reviews summer preparedness at Asha Homes

New Delhi: Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections, and Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh conducted a review meeting on Tuesday with officials from the Social Welfare Department and Public Works Department (PWD) to assess summer preparedness at Asha Homes in Delhi, which provides care for mentally disabled individuals.

The meeting focused on key arrangements under the Summer Action Plan, including heat protection, food provisions, healthcare services, and other essential amenities. Singh visited Asha Homes located in Rohini, Narela, Hari Nagar, and Timarpur to inspect the availability of air conditioners, desert coolers, room coolers, fans, and systems for cool and purified drinking water such as water coolers and RO units.He also reviewed sanitation and healthcare facilities and issued directions to ensure their proper maintenance.

Singh emphasised that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued strict instructions to avoid any negligence regarding the upkeep and services at Asha Homes. Continuous monitoring of heat protection, food supply, healthcare, and other basic facilities was stressed during the meeting.

The minister instructed officials to implement all necessary measures to shield residents from extreme heat. In addition to physical infrastructure, he recommended including fresh salads, curd, and lemon water in meals to suit the summer season. Officials also provided updates on structural maintenance, the construction of shade structures, and the use of water sprinkling to mitigate heat impact.