RBI Maharashtra Holiday 2025: Eid-e-Milad Moved to September 8

Highlights

RBI changes Maharashtra public holiday for Eid-e-Milad 2025. The holiday moved from September 5 to September 8 in Mumbai. Banks and markets will be closed on Sept 8.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the Eid-e-Milad public holiday in Mumbai and suburbs. Originally scheduled for September 5, 2025, the holiday is now moved to September 8, 2025.

On September 8, banks and markets like G-Sec, forex, and money markets will be closed.

Settlements due on that day will be done on September 9.

The holiday on September 5 is cancelled for Mumbai but remains for other districts.

The change avoids a clash with Ganpati immersion on September 6 and allows the Eid procession to take place smoothly.

sidekick