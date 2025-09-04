RBI Maharashtra Holiday 2025: Eid-e-Milad Moved to September 8

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the Eid-e-Milad public holiday in Mumbai and suburbs. Originally scheduled for September 5, 2025, the holiday is now moved to September 8, 2025.

On September 8, banks and markets like G-Sec, forex, and money markets will be closed.

Settlements due on that day will be done on September 9.

The holiday on September 5 is cancelled for Mumbai but remains for other districts.

The change avoids a clash with Ganpati immersion on September 6 and allows the Eid procession to take place smoothly.