RCF Kapurthala Special Campaign 5.0 begins

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has commenced Special Campaign 5.0 in line with the directives of the Government of India. The campaign is aimed at further strengthening the objectives of cleanliness, effective space management, weeding out of old records, and improving overall workplace efficiency.

Special focus will be laid on enhancing the work environment, upkeep of offices, maintenance of public interface areas, and sustainable practices within the factory premises.Review and weeding out of old records/files to promote efficient record management will be undertaken besides identification and disposal of scrap materials for optimum space utilization under this campaign.

Plan for beautification of surroundings, including tree plantation and upkeep of green areas has also been envisaged. Also, awareness activities among employees and their families to inculcate the spirit of Swachhta and sustainability will be taken up to make the Special Campaign a success.