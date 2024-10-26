  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Recalled envoy alerts students going to Canada

Recalled envoy alerts students going to Canada
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Indians hoping to study in Canada should think twice because many students have ended up in substandard colleges with no job prospects...

New Delhi: Indians hoping to study in Canada should think twice because many students have ended up in substandard colleges with no job prospects despite spending lakhs of rupees, resulting in depression and suicide, India's top envoy there says.

"At one point of time in my tenure, at least two bodies of students were being sent to India in body bags per week," Sanjay Verma, who served as India's high commissioner to Canada from 2022, he said recently. Rather than face their parents after failure, "they were committing suicide".

Verma returned to India earlier this month amid a flaming diplomatic row with Canada over the Khalistani separatist issue. He and five other diplomats were named "person of interest" by Canada, meaning they were to be interrogated in a murder investigation into the 2023 killing of a Canadian citizen named by India as a Khalistani terrorist.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick