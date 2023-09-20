Live
- Kunuthuru: Training in Millet recipes concludes
- Puttaparthi: 3 farmers commit suicide
- South Central Railway bags three Energy Efficiency Unit awards from CII
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 20, 2023
- Hyderabad: Milad procession to be taken out on Oct 1
- Hyderabad: Grand Ganesha awards on Sept 30
- Weather update: Rains in AP for three days amid expected low pressure area
- Chittoor: No crackers during Ganesh idols immersion
- Talasani inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion on PV Marg
- Hyderabad: City soaks in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Just In
Redeeming Bhavya Bharat
New Delhi: September 19 marks a tryst with history as the special session of Parliament began in the new Parliament building on the auspicious...
New Delhi: September 19 marks a tryst with history as the special session of Parliament began in the new Parliament building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The journey of democracy in the country is depicted through a series of exhibits in the Constitution Hall in the new Parliament building, which itself is inspired by Sri Yantra, used for worship by many Hindus and considered a source of energy.
The colour used in the Rajya Sabha has been inspired by the shade of kokum red, while the look of Lok Sabha is based on Indian agave green with inspirations from the plumes of the Indian peacock. The new Parliament building, inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28, has artwork narrating India’s democratic traditions from the Vedic period to the present day. The building has three ceremonial foyers where huge brass images of Mahatma Gandhi, Chanakya, Gargi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B R Ambedkar, and the Chariot Wheel from the Sun Temple at Konark are on display.
The public entrances lead to three galleries -- the Sangeet Gallery which exhibits dance, song, and musical traditions of India, the Sthapthya Gallery which depicts the architectural heritage of the country, and the Shilp Gallery which showcases handicraft traditions of different states.
The interiors of the Lok Sabha chamber are based on the theme of peacock, our national bird, while that of the Rajya Sabha takes it hues from lotus, the national flower.