Regional investor awareness seminar held
Dhenkanal: Ignorance of stock markets and its fundamentals and technical aspects may lead to one becoming the victim in the hands of cyber criminals. One should know how to invest money wisely to earn profit. This was stated by BSE officer Soumya Ranjan Sahoo at ‘Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness.’
Presenting the Basics of Investment, he explained about savings, returns, helplines and goals of investment in the stock markets and various departments of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and BSE.
Senior Officer Jay Agarwal from Kolkata spoke on the importance of investment in stock markets, market regulation and role of Regulator, IPOs, products of security market, mutual funds, government bonds, risk profile, Index fund and hybrid fund .
Participants also interacted to dispel their doubts and on how to avoid cyber criminals in stock market .
Chamber of Commerce president Rajendra Kumar Das participated in the discussion and called for holding the programme in the coming year so that those who trade can clear their hurdles and socio-economic gap can be minimised in the era of inflation.