Rekha Government under scrutiny: Delhi eagerly awaits delivery on Budget promises

New Delhi: Following the change of power in Delhi, public attention has turned toward the Rekha government’s ability to fulfill its ambitious election promises. As the new administration completes six months in office, questions are mounting over the implementation of key budget announcements and welfare schemes.

During the recently concluded Seva Pakhwada, both the Chief Minister and cabinet ministers visited various parts of the city, where they were met with public concerns about delayed initiatives and unfulfilled commitments. In response, the Chief Minister has directed all departmental heads to submit detailed reports on the work completed so far in the current financial year.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a comprehensive review meeting has been scheduled at the Delhi Secretariat on October 8 to assess the progress of the ₹1 lakh crore budget for 2025–26. Departments have been asked to present a breakdown of expenditure, the current status of schemes, and updates on revenue collection. They have also been instructed to explain reasons for delays or underutilization of funds.

The 2025–26 Delhi Budget, themed “Viksit Delhi,” marked a 31.5% increase from the previous year and placed strong emphasis on women’s empowerment, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and cleaning of the Yamuna River. However, several flagship schemes, including the ₹2,500 monthly subsidy for women, remain unimplemented despite an allocation of ₹5,100 crore. Many departments are reportedly lagging behind in executing their financial commitments.

Key Highlights of the 2025–26 Delhi Budget

1. Women and Social Welfare

The government announced the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, allocating ₹5,100 crore to provide ₹2,500 per month to eligible women. Financial aid for distressed women and persons with disabilities is set to increase from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 per month, along with enhanced support for senior citizens.

For pregnant mothers, ₹210 crore has been earmarked to distribute nutrition kits and provide an allowance of ₹21,000.

To strengthen women’s safety, 50,000 new CCTV cameras will be installed across the capital. The current Pink Ticket system for free bus travel will be replaced by smart cards to prevent misuse.

2. Health and Education

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi residents will now receive an additional ₹5 lakh in health coverage, with a total allocation of ₹2,144 crore. Another ₹1,000 crore has been dedicated to expanding hospitals currently under construction.

Education reforms include setting up 7,000 new smart classrooms for grades 9 to 12, the establishment of 60 CM SHRI Schools with ₹100 crore allocated, and the creation of an education hub in Narela. The government also plans to distribute laptops to 1,200 Class 10 toppers.

3. Environment and Water Management

A major focus has been placed on cleaning the Yamuna River, with ₹500 crore allocated for 40 decentralized sewage treatment plants and upgrades to existing facilities.

To combat waterlogging, ₹603 crore has been sanctioned, while ₹9,000 crore has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation. Pollution control measures will receive ₹300 crore, and the Environment and Forest Department has been granted ₹506 crore.

4. Infrastructure and Transport

The Transport Department received the largest share of ₹12,952 crore, including ₹2,929 crore for Delhi Metro expansion and plans to add 5,000 new electric buses to the city’s fleet.

For improved connectivity with NCR regions, ₹1,000 crore has been set aside. The government has also allocated ₹28,000 crore toward infrastructure development, effectively doubling the capital expenditure.

5. Other Key Announcements

A Traders Welfare Board will be established to address issues faced by the business community. The government also plans to launch 100 Atal Canteens across the city, backed by a ₹100 crore allocation.

In addition, ₹696 crore has been earmarked for slum redevelopment projects, ₹3,843 crore for electricity subsidies, and 10,000 new Home Guard positions will be added to the city’s security force.