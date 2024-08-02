Live
Just In
Rescuers race against time to search for survivors
Toll at 177, nearly 200 missing
Wayanad : Rescuers raced against time under harsh conditions to search for survivors trapped in collapsed buildings, two days after massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad district with the death toll climbing to 177 on Thursday. With nearly 200 people missing, the death toll is expected to rise. While some unconfirmed reports suggested 276 fatalities, Wayanad district authorities, in the latest bulletin, said the landslides have killed at least 177 people, including 25 children and 70 women, and injured more than 200 others, mostly in the worst-hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.
Rescue efforts have been hindered by a combination of challenges, including treacherous terrain due to destroyed roads and bridges, and a shortage of heavy equipment, making it difficult for emergency personnel to clear mud and huge uprooted trees that fell on houses and other buildings, causing total collapse.