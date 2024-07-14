Residents welcome decision to halt dump yard project on Dwarka Expressway

The residents of Dwarka Expressway have expressed their happiness and relief following the government’s decision to halt the ongoing and planned work on the proposed dump yard in the area.

The decision came after a strong agitation from the local community, supported by various Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), villages and social organisations.

Recently the residents, villagers and farmers have raised significant concerns regarding the adverse health impacts the dumpyard could have on children and the elderly, leading to widespread protests.

The community’s collective voice was heard by the Chief Minister, who promptly took cognizance of the issue.

In response, the Haryana Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to put the project on hold and seek an alternative site for the dumpyard.

"We are looking for fresh sites such as Sohna, Nuh, Tauru and Farrukhnagar. We have also discussed the plan to have multiple sites so that bulk waste can be dumped at different sites. We are planning to take land owned by panchayat and rent will be paid to them so that they have a rental income,” said an administration officer.

Wing Commander R.D. Deshpande (Retd), Secretary of Rise Always Welfare Association, expressed gratitude towards the government, stating: “The decision to put a hold on the dumpyard is going to positively impact the lives of people around the area. We were very much concerned about the health of children and the elderly. The worry seems to be over with the intervention of the Hon'ble Chief Minister.”

The Dwarka Expressway, one of the most significant and expansive residential hubs in the National Capital Region (NCR), stands to benefit greatly from this decision.

The government’s responsiveness has not only alleviated immediate health concerns but also restored faith among the residents in proactive governance and community welfare.

The RWAs and social organisations involved are extremely pleased with this outcome and look forward to a sustainable solution that ensures the well-being of all residents.