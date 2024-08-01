Resign & face investigation: Shobha Karandlaje to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday asked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to tender his resignation and face investigation on charges of “corruption” and “misuse” of power.

“The Congress government had previously issued a notice to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa through the Governor. Today, the Karnataka Cabinet has decided against the Governor. The state government is acting against the law and the Constitution,” Shobha told media persons.

She said that if Siddaramaiah is not guilty then why is he afraid?

“You should resign and face the investigation. If you are innocent, then you will return to power. You must respond to the Governor’s notice. Siddaramaiah is an accused now. Instead, there is a conspiracy against the Governor,” the MoS said

A private complaint has been filed against Siddaramaiah in relation to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allocations.

She said that Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot requested a report from the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, adding that another report had also previously been submitted to the Governor.

“However, the Karnataka Cabinet has decided to press for the withdrawal of the Governor’s notice related to the MUDA case and pursue legal action,” Shobha stated.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka also said that the Congress government is “fearful” over the Governor’s notice.

“The complaint was not filed by the BJP or JD-S but a social activist. There is a provision for a citizen to question the loot of the state exchequer. Under that provision, the complaint has been lodged. Siddaramaiah has agreed on the floor of the House that not Rs 178 crore but Rs 89 crore have been misappropriated. In MUDA case, he agrees to have received sites but maintains that it is legal,” the LoP said.

He said that the violations of law in the case have come out and the Governor has initiated steps in a democratic manner.

“The exclusion of Siddaramaiah from the Cabinet meeting held today proves that he indulged in wrongdoings,” the LoP said.