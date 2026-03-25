Rest halts for gig workers

New Delhi:Flagging the daily hardships faced by gig workers, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the Delhi government will create rest facilities attached to Atal Canteens, offering them a place to eat, recharge and take a break during long work hours.

While presenting the Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget for FY2026-27 in the Assembly, Gupta said that gig workers, many of whom spend several hours on two-wheelers navigating city traffic, often struggle to find safe pit stops to eat meals or charge their phones. The lack of such facilities has also been linked to a rise in fatigue-related road accidents, Gupta said. “Gig workers are on the move for several hours on our two-wheelers.

There are rarely any pit stops where these gig workers can stop and eat their lunch or charge their phones. There are a lot of accidents due to these issues,” the chief minister said in the budget speech.

Announcing a targeted intervention, Gupta said the government will develop rest rooms alongside Atal Canteens to support delivery personnel and other gig workers across the city. Gupta also announced Rs 100 crore for ‘Establishment of Atal Canteens’ in JJ clusters to provide nutritious meals. The government also plans to institutionalise support for this growing workforce.