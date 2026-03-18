Retired judge to head probe team

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday appointed retired district judge Laxmidhar Biswal to lead the judicial inquiry into the devastating fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, in which 12 persons died and 11 others suffered burn injuries. The panel is required to submit its report within 60 days, according to a notification issued by the Home department.

The commission’s mandate includes a thorough examination of the sequence of events leading to the fire incident at the Trauma Care ICU, the roles and accountability of individuals and authorities involved in the tragedy. The hospital’s readiness to handle such emergencies, the effectiveness of response measures taken before and after the incident, and recommendations to prevent future occurrences will also be investigated.

“The State government is deeply concerned about this matter of serious public importance,” the notification stated while emphasising the need for a judicial probe to ensure transparency and accountability. The headquarters of the commission will be based in Cuttack, with flexibility to conduct proceedings elsewhere if necessary.

Immediately after visiting the fire incident site in SCB Medical College Hospital, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced a judicial probe into the incident. Majhi also directed the Fire Service DG to personally visit the hospital and ensure fire compliance. “If anyone is found guilty in the incident after the judicial probe, strong action will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.