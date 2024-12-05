Revealed: Baba Siddique’s Shooters Allegedly Planned To Target Salman Khan Before NCP Leader’s Murder

New details have emerged in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead earlier this year. The suspects in the case reportedly confessed during interrogation that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was their initial target. However, their plans to assassinate the actor were abandoned due to his extensive security arrangements.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the accused were determined to eliminate Salman Khan but found it impossible to breach the tight security cordon around the actor. Consequently, they shifted their focus to Baba Siddique, who was later gunned down in a planned attack.

This revelation underscores the serious threat posed to high-profile individuals and highlights the role of security in averting potential tragedies. Salman Khan, a global icon and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has previously been in the crosshairs of criminal elements, prompting enhanced protection measures.

Authorities are now probing deeper into the shooters' motives and whether there was a larger conspiracy involving other high-profile targets. The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the full extent of their operations and ensure justice for Siddique’s family.