Revenue officials’ mass leave in Gurugram continues

Gurugram: The Naib Tehsildars and Tehsildars in Gurugram continued to be on mass leave for the second day on Tuesday to protest against allegations of corruption in the Revenue Department and registration of a case against a woman Tehsildar of Faridabad, alleging that she was implicated.

The Tehsildars alleged that a female Tehsildar of Faridabad was implicated in a case.

Due to this, other revenue-related works, including the registry, remained stalled in all the tehsils of the district.

However, sources said that after revenue officials went on mass leave, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) registered deeds.

The Tehsildars alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to defame them.

Without any investigation and evidence, they are being accused of corruption, which is wrong and an attempt to harm their reputation.

A member of the Haryana Revenue Officers Association said that if the government does not pay attention to their demands, the mass strike will continue.

It may be noted that the 47 Tehsildars and 370 Patwaris across the state are facing corruption charges in the Revenue Department.

Apart from this, the names of 404 Tehsildars and 152 Patwaris have also been included in the list of alleged corrupt people in the department.

Tehsildars say that despite putting the names on the list, the government has not taken any concrete action so far.