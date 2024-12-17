RG Kar case: Doctors' body might move Calcutta HC today as police deny permission for protest

West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors, an umbrella association of senior doctors in the state, might move Calcutta High Court on Tuesday challenging the denial of permission by Kolkata Police to stage a 10-day sit-in-demonstration to protest the "default bail" to the two accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The said protest demonstration at Doreena Crossing in central Kolkata was slated to start on Tuesday evening and continue till December 26.

An association office-bearer said that in reply to their email communique to Kolkata Police seeking police permission for the sit-in protest, the city police denied it citing the possibility of traffic congestion in the area.

"In our communique, we assured the city police that there would be a peaceful sit-in-protest on one side of the street, leaving no chance for traffic congestion or deterioration in the law & order problem. However, the police have claimed that during this part of the year, several people gather in the area on occasions of Christmas and Yearend and citing them as reasons, the permission has been denied. Hence we are left with no other option but to move the Calcutta High Court seeking permission," the association office bearer said.

Last Friday, the special court in Kolkata granted "default bail" to the former and controversial principal of R. G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, following CBI's failure to file a charge sheet against them within the 90 days of their arrests.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence while the initial investigation was being carried out by Kolkata Police.

The CBI so far has filed only one charge sheet in the matter where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been identified as the "sole prime" accused in the rape and murder case.