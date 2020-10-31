RJD, Cong only make false promises, says Union Minister

Patna: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey on Saturday called the Rashtriya Janata Dal and its ally Congress as 'Gappu and Pappu' who only offer 'lappu' (false promises) to the public.

The people of Bihar should be aware of them, said Chaubey during his Patna visit for campaigning.

"A person who can't write the spelling of 'cabinet' is challenging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is a qualified engineer. A person who does not understand the issues of Bihar. He was unable to pass Class X. How can he claim to give 10 lakh government jobs to the youth in Bihar after elections? It is just a bluff and nothing else," the BJP MP from Buxar in Bihar said without naming anyone.

"When Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad was in power, he also promised to give one lakh jobs. RJD leaders extorted money from job aspirants but threw their applications in dustbins," Chaubey claimed.

The Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare also said that a vaccine for coronavirus had entered the third phase of human trial.

"If all goes well, we will provide it free of cost to the people of Bihar. Only good governance can give good facilities to the people of Bihar. If they (RJD and Congress) come to power, 'Loot Raj' will be established," he alleged.