Route & parking place specified for Rath yatra

Puri: The Puri district administration has made special traffic arrangements for the Rath Yatra on Friday. The following route and parking place specified as inter-State buses arriving from Bhubaneswar side will be allowed up to Malatipatpur and will park at Malatipatpur bus stand.

The buses will return via same route. Car pass holder vehicles arriving from Bhubaneswar side will be allowed to the specified parking place at Chhapan Chhak/ towards Lokanath Temple via Batagaon, Mangalahat, Sterlin Chhak, Hans Coco Palms, will return via the same route.

All light vehicles, three wheelers and four-wheelers arriving from Bhubaneswar side on NH-316 will be allowed up to the parking space at Talabania via Malatipatpur-ROB-Toshali Chhak-Grid Station-Bhudan. These vehicles will return via ITI crossing-Central School-rid Station-Balighat-Gopalpur Crossing-Samangara Biraharek rushnapur-Malatipatapur.

All two-wheelers arriving from Bhubaneswar side will park at specified parking spaces at Jagannath Ballava, Masanichandi Chhak and on eastern flank of Mangalahat Chhak (Krusaka Bazar). They will return from Jagannath Ballava via JatiababajiChhak-Kumbharapada-Atharana-Charinala-Malatipatapur. Two-wheelers arriving from Brahmagiri side will also park at Jagannath Ballava via Masani Chandi Chhak, their return will be vis the same route.

Two-wheelers arriving from Konark side will park at Blue Flag beach via Grid Station, ITI, CT Road and Subhas Bose Chhak, their return route will be the same. Auto rickshaws will move from Talabania to Ram Mandir Chhak via Sadar Block-Odisha Bakery-Ram Mandir. They will return via Shrikhetra Colony Road.

Light vehicles three wheelers from Brahmagiri side will be allowed up to Flourish India and will park at the spot, the return will be via the same route. Light vehicles from Konark side will be allowed up to Puri, Talabania via Grid Station-Bhudan-ITI. The return route will be via ITI Crossing-Central School-Bhudan-Grid Station-Toshali.