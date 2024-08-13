Row Over Hindenburg Research Report: BJP rejects JPC demand

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday rejected the Opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg Research’s allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

“Why JPC? That means any Tom, Dick and Harry sitting in a foreign country will seek to destabilise India and they will say JPC. They will belittle India’s investors. They will belittle India’s stock market. That is their game. JPC demand is a sham,” Prasad said in response to a question on the Opposition’s demand. He was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters. Earlier, he also dismissed Opposition demands that the Sebi chairperson should resign. “They keep asking for resignation. They keep asking for JPC. Whatever happens, they want JPC. First the truth should come out. We have shared the truth and exposed their conspiracy,” he said.

A day after the BJP accused the Congress of being in collusion with foreign forces to destabilise the Indian economy, Prasad repeated the charge and said the main investor behind Hindenburg Research was “India hater” George Soros. He alleged that the Congress, Hindenburg Research and the “toolkit gang” were part of a conspiracy to damage the stock market and investment.



“After being rebuffed by the people of India, the Congress, its allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India,” Prasad said.

“In their pathological hatred for Narendra Modi, the Congress today has developed hatred against India itself. If India’s stock market gets disturbed, will the small investors be troubled or not?.. They want to crash the entire stock market, stop the capital investment of small investors and ensure that there should be no economic investment in India,” he added.