Rs 1 crore penalty for every misleading ads: Ramdev’s Patanjali clarifies on SC order

Haridwar: Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved have issued clarification on the Supreme Court order that warned the company of imposing Rs 1 crore penalty for every “misleading” advertisement by the company about permanent cure through its various medicines. "We humbly respect the SC and if we make false advertisements or propaganda, we would not have any objections if the honourable court imposes fine of crores or even gives us a death sentence."



Patanjali press release states "We would like to emphasize that we are not spreading any false propaganda. Hundreds of therapies of Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Panchakarma, Shatkarma, fasting and with the integrated treatment of system, we have made thousands of people free from several diseases like BP, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure, and cancer. We have a database with more than one crore people, with real world evidence, preclinical and clinical evidence.

"We have the world's best research center on ayurveda, Patanjali Research Foundation, for research on traditional treatment and sanatan knowledge tradition. Where hundreds of world renowned scientists are conducting research, and by following more than 3,000 research protocols, close to 500 research papers have been published in the world's highly reputed research journals.

Some stubborn and so-called frustrated doctors of the medical sector, who oppose Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy seem to have a big problem, It is true that diseases can be controlled with synthetic medicines but cannot be cured. But this problem of allopathy is not a problem for Yoga-Ayurveda, In the medical field, we have seen many modern practitioners those who are committing medical crimes by installing fake pacemakers, stealing kidneys, taking unnecessary medicines and conducting tests indiscriminately as medical mafia/drug mafia, we have fought against them.

We always respect the good doctors in medical science and those who provide life-saving drugs, emergency treatment and necessary surgeries, and we respect them even today and keep on doing so. Also, the advanced treatment from Allopathy which we have received from Maharishi Charak, Maharishi Sushruta and Maharishi Dhanvantari of Vedas and Ayurveda, Patanjali, we are taking it forward scientifically and authentically, not for the sake of business, but in the spirit of treatment and beneficence and will continue to do so.

If necessary, we are ready to present all the facts and evidence before the honourable court and media.