Rs 1 Lakh crore money laundering case: Non-Bailable Warrants against 4 

New Delhi : A Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against four accused in a money laundering case in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier arrested alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain.

The case is linked to dubious transactions of worth over Rs 1 lakh crore made using over 550 shell firms over the last few years.

The court issued NBWs against Bimal Kumar Jain, Puneet Jain, Harish Aggarwal and Kuldeep Singh after the agency said that they are absconding. Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta passed the directions while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The court also issued production warrant against Naresh Jain, who was arrested on September 1 and is currently in judicial custody. The court will further hear the matter on December 2. "There is prima facie sufficient incriminating material about the involvement of the accused persons," the court said while taking cognisance of the charge sheet.