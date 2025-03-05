Rs. 2 crore loans for first-time women entrepreneurs: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian industry to take "big steps" for taking advantage of global opportunities at a time when the world is looking at India as a trusted partner, which can produce quality goods. Addressing a post-Budget webinar on Regulatory, Investment and Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Modi also said that amid supply-chain disruptions caused by economic uncertainties globally, the world today needs a trusted partner which can produce high-quality products and have a reliable supply chain.

Prime Minister also announced that five lakh first-time women entrepreneurs, as well as those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, will be eligible for loans of up to Rs 2 crore. "We need to develop new modes for credit delivery, ensuring MSMEs have access to low-cost and timely credit. Five lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs will be

"Our country is capable of doing this, all of you (industry) are capable, this is a great opportunity for us. I want that our industry should not look at these expectations of the world as a mere spectator. We cannot remain spectators, you will have to look for your role in this, you will have to seek opportunities for yourself," Modi told the industry players.

The Prime Minister said the government is working together with the industry for the last 10 years and has shown its commitment for undertaking reforms, financial discipline, transparency and inclusive growth. "Today, India is a growth engine for the global economy. India has proved its resilience even in difficult times... Today every country wants to strengthen its economic partnership with India. Our manufacturing sector should take advantage of this partnership," Modi added.

The Prime Minister said industry has gained new self confidence due to the government's consistency and assurance for reforms, he said. "I want to assure the stakeholders in manufacturing and exports sectors that this will continue in the coming years. I urge you to move ahead with confidence, take big steps. For the country's manufacturing and exports sectors new avenues have been opened," Modi said.

Modi will participate in a post-Budget webinar on employment on Wednesday.

Employment generation has been one of the key focus areas of the government and driven by the prime minister's vision, the government has taken multiple steps to promote job growth and generate greater avenues of employment, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the post-Budget Webinar on Employment on March 5 around 1:30 PM via video conferencing. The key themes of the webinar include Investing in People, Economy, and Innovation, the statement said, adding the prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.