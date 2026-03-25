Rs 5,921 cr for roads, flyovers

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday earmarked Rs 5,921 crore for road infrastructure development work in the 2026-27 budget compared to Rs 3,843 crore for the current fiscal.

“Flawless connectivity, climate-resilient corridors and technologically secure roads are our target,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said while presenting the budget for 2026-27. The allocation for the sector is aimed at re-carpeting PWD roads to reduce congestion and pollution, developing new integrated corridors, and completing pending projects.

“Out of the 1,400 km of roads under the PWD, 400 km were redeveloped in the year 2025-26. For the year 2026-27, I propose an allocation of Rs 1,392 crore for end-to-end re-carpeting and redevelopment of 750 km of roads,” Gupta said in her speech.

Further in its goal towards achieving “flawless connectivity”, the Delhi government has approved eight different integrated road corridors across Delhi at a total cost of Rs 2,000 crore.