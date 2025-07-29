RS adjourned for day over Bihar SIR issue

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was disrupted once again on Monday as Opposition MPs continued to protest over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The Upper House was adjourned for the day little after 2 pm on Monday, after being adjourned twice in the pre-lunch sitting. During the Zero Hour, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 26 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues, including SIR and alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states.