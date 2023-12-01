Live
- India and Karnataka should be AIDS free in the next five years: CM Siddaramaiah
- Nifty hits all-time high on strong GDP estimates
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
Just In
RSS decides what women should wear & do: Rahul in Kerala
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) kept women suppressed and decided what they should wear and do.
Addressing a mammoth rally of the Mahila Congress rally here, he said, “The RSS doesn’t share power with women, they decide what the women should wear and what the women should do,” said Gandhi.
And then turning towards the men sitting on the stage at his venue, he said, “I am very happy to see the big turnout of women and I find it difficult to spot men in the crowd, but looking at the stage, I find a good number of men,” said Gandhi leaving all in laughter.
Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has been in the state for the past two days attending various programmes in his constituency, He also inaugurated the Mahila Congress rally here.