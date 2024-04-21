Ruckus at mega rally of INDIA alliance in Jharkhand, workers threw chairs at each other

New Delhi/Jharkhand: Several politicians from around the nation have traveled to Ranchi for the opposition's Mega rally in Jharkhand. This is INDIA Alliance's second huge rally, following the one held in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. In the meantime, an unexpected event happened. During the rally, several workers fought, resulting in a massive ruckus.During this time, workers were also observed tossing chairs at one another. Many individuals were spotted racing about to save themselves.There are also reports of workers being harmed at this time. A video of the event has also surfaced, showing workers hurling chairs at each other.

Notably, a mega rally of India Alliance has been organized in Ranchi. 14 political parties have participated in it. This rally has been organized on the lines of the rally held at Ramlila Maidan against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which the arrest of Hemant Soren is being protested.

Apart from this, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Sunday that the people of Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 'injustice' done to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.Addressing reporters after reaching Ranchi to participate in the 'Ulgulan Nyaya' rally of the opposition alliance 'INDIA', Tejashwi said that the aim of the opposition alliance is to uproot the BJP to save the country and the Constitution. By claiming that the constituents of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' are united, Yadav said, "The 400-seat film has flopped in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections itself."