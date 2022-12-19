Ruckus in RS as Oppn stages walkout over India-China clash

New Delhi: The clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh once again echoed in Parliament on Monday when Opposition parties jointly staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha as their demand to hold a debate on the matter was disallowed.

Congress, AAP, RJD, RLD, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena and the Kerala Congress were the parties that staged the walkout during the Zero Hour.

The Opposition sought to raise the issue with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge saying nothing is bigger than the nation and demanded a detailed debate on the clashes on the LAC between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector on December 9.

"They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue, then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House," said the LoP in the Rajya Sabha.

Kharge pointed out that the Rajya Sabha Chairman has residuary powers on rules for admitting adjournment notices submitted by several MPs to hold discussions on the India-China border situation issue. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the Opposition MPs to not convert the House into a classroom and rejected the demand of the Opposition.

He said he can't give attention to notices that fail to follow rules and reprimanded the MPs for "more than 100 minutes of disruptions" of proceedings in the House. Amid the din, the Chairman continued the Zero Hour even as the Opposition went on staging the walkout.

Oppn lacks decorum: Goyal

Meanwhile, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the Opposition lacked decorum and won't believe in following rules. The Union Minister's comments came in the light of the fresh protests by the Opposition. "There is frustration and complete lack of decorum from the Opposition parties. Their frustration has reached a level where they don't believe in any rules and regulations in the functioning of Parliament," Goyal told the mediapersons in Parliament.

"They (the Opposition) are even denying rulings and observations of the Chair. Unfortunately, the Opposition is behaving as an obstructionist and destructive force. On sensitive issues, past practices also are that discussion doesn't take place," the minister added.