Running out of face masks? fret not, here is homemade mask manual from government

The fast-spreading coronavirus is giving us a great challenge to deal with many aspects apart from dealing with the virus. Despite, it is not mandatory to use the face masks to prevent the coronavirus, most of the people are opting for it to safeguard themselves not giving any chance. While there is also a huge demand for the face masks, the vendors have spiked up the cost of it and there is a shortage of masks at most of the places in the country due to the lockdown imposed by the government of India.

Seeing the plight of the people in this disastrous situation of coronavirus, India's Ministry of Science and Technology has released manual providing instructions making masks at home in a bid to counter shortages or for those who lack access.

The manual provides instructions for making masks in two different methods be it by using a Sewing machine or the by the hand. has been put together keeping in mind easy access to materials with instructions that are simple to follow.

It has instructions for making masks with either a sewing machine or by hand, and instructions on how to wear and take care of them.

Method 1: Making Mask with Sewing machine.













The apparatus required for the preparation of the mask are Sewing machine, scissors, and four strips of cloth piece. Going into the making, first of all, you need to cut the cloth into either 9×7 inch size and then cut the four strips to trying and piping purpose.



Step 1: Take the cut fabric, attach the 1.5x5" strip to be used as piping to the fabric on one end as shown.

Step 2: Create three downward facing pleats of approximately 1.5" each folding cloth as shown.

Step 3: Turn the pleated cloth to the other side and repeat steps for pleating on this side as shown above.

Step 3: Once the pleats have been made, the height of the pleated cloth will be reduced from 9" to 5".

Step 4: Secure the pleats with piping on both sides as shown above. Take extra care to keep all pleats facing downward as shown.

Step: 5 Now begin attaching the long 40" strips used for tying the mask to the top and bottom of the mask as shown.

Step 6: Once again fold both these strips three times and stitch as shown above.

Here is your mask ready.

Method 2: making mask by hand













Step 1: Take a handkerchief and fold it from one side to little above the middle of the cloth.



Step 2: Secondly fold over the other edge also to go above the first fold

Step 3: Fold this again evenly from the middle to get it a rectangular shape.

Step 4: Take two rubber bands and tie it on both sides of the cloth ensuring that the area in the middle of the two rubber bands is big enough to cover mouth and nose

Step 5: Take one edge of the cloth on the side of the rubber band and fold over it. Do this for both sides now take one fold and insert into the other fold.

Here is the manual issued by the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology.