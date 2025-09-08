S Gurumurthy At Conclave South 2025: DMK’s Dravidian Ideology A ‘Stolen Identity’, PM Modi Reviving Tamil Heritage

At the India Today Conclave South 2025, RSS ideologue and Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy launched a sharp attack on the DMK, calling it a party that is “neither faithful to Dravidian ideals nor to Tamil identity.” He described the Dravidian label as a “borrowed construct” rooted in colonial-era racial theories and claimed the DMK misused Tamil literature and culture to project a false sense of pride.

Tracing the origins of Dravidian politics to Periyar, whom he acknowledged as an “honest thinker” against caste dominance, Gurumurthy argued that the DMK later abandoned its ideological base and weakened Tamil culture further by favouring English-medium education.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gurumurthy highlighted initiatives that recognise Tamil history and leaders, such as celebrating Tamil heritage and honouring kings like Rajaraja Chola. He said Modi’s approach is bridging Tamil Nadu with India’s deeper spiritual and cultural roots while forcing DMK to choose between Tamil identity and Dravidian politics.

On BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu, Gurumurthy said the party is filling the political and cultural vacuum left by the Congress, which failed to respect regional pride. He asserted that the BJP and RSS have gained ground because they valued Tamil sentiments, unlike earlier northern-dominated politics.