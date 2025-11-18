  1. Home
Sabarimala Gold: SIT conducts scientific tests

  18 Nov 2025 7:57 AM IST
Pathanamthitta: The SIT probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple on Monday removed several gold-clad plates from just outside the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) for scientific examination, officials said. The process, suggested by the Kerala High Court, began at 1.15 pm after the 'deva anujna' (divine permission) rituals and the temple's closure following 'uchcha puja'.

"The procedure continued till 3 pm when the temple was reopened for rituals," an official said. The team, led by Deputy SP S Sasidharan, the investigation officer, has been stationed at Sabarimala since Sunday for the examination. In addition to police personnel, the Special Investigation Team included 20 members, comprising forensic experts and chemical analysts, officials said.

SabarimalaGold Missing CaseSpecial Investigation TeamGold Plate ExaminationKerala High CourtTemple Forensic Probe

Crime

